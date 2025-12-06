BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. $MUC Shares Sold by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,163 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the second quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 937.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of MUC stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

