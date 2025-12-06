Victory Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV

Victory Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 450,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,575 shares during the quarter. Fidelity High Dividend ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Victory Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Victory Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $23,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

FDVV opened at $56.98 on Friday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $57.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.16.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

