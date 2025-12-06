Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC Sells 17,300 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,663,000 after purchasing an additional 24,555 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $190.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.28. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $191.38. The stock has a market cap of $152.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

