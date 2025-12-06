Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stake in Taiwan Fund, Inc. (The) $TWN

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Taiwan Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TWN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,003 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Fund were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWN. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Matisse Capital raised its stake in Taiwan Fund by 12.0% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Taiwan Fund during the first quarter worth $2,325,000.

Taiwan Fund Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of TWN opened at $55.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.30. Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $59.89.

Taiwan Fund Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

