Reddit Inc. $RDDT Stake Raised by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 142.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Reddit were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Reddit during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Reddit by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 11,349 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reddit by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 38,446 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Reddit by 56.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reddit by 37.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on RDDT. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Reddit from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Argus began coverage on Reddit in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $210.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reddit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

Reddit Price Performance

NYSE:RDDT opened at $234.47 on Friday. Reddit Inc. has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $282.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.75, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.17.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $584.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.65 million. Reddit had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Reddit

In other Reddit news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 63,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $12,223,651.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,184,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,282,236.16. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $4,625,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 175,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,859,747.68. This represents a 12.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 394,370 shares of company stock worth $83,157,724 over the last three months. Company insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Reddit Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

