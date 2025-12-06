Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 573,034 ProShares Short High Yield $SJB

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 573,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,942,000. ProShares Short High Yield makes up 3.2% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of ProShares Short High Yield at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,598,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 1st quarter valued at $2,015,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,020,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 101,113 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the 2nd quarter worth $1,175,000. Finally, Balefire LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000.
ProShares Short High Yield Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SJB opened at $15.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61. ProShares Short High Yield has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.
About ProShares Short High Yield
The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.
