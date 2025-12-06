BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. $DSM Shares Bought by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 186.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 238,330 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 712,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 48,150 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 86,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 48,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE DSM opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $6.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%.

In other BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 27,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $164,462.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 5,180,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,564,749.40. This represents a 0.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

