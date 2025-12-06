Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Sells 33,597 Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. $NBXG

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 314,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,597 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund accounts for approximately 1.6% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NBXG. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the second quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000.

NBXG opened at $14.99 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

