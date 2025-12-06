iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP Shares Sold by Vance Wealth LLC

Vance Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,059 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Vance Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vance Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 101.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWP opened at $139.25 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $99.85 and a 12 month high of $145.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.42.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

