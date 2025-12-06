Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th.

Saul Centers has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Saul Centers has a payout ratio of 181.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Saul Centers to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.8%.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Saul Centers Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of BFS opened at $30.21 on Friday. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $29.16 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Saul Centers ( NYSE:BFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.74 million. Saul Centers had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saul Centers will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Saul Centers

Saul Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.