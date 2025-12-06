GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (TQQY) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on December 9th

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1549 per share on Tuesday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Price Performance

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $25.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 8.12% of GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across energy, real estate, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, health care, information technology, communication services, utilities sectors.

