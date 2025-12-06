Bruker Corporation (BRKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the medical research company on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th.

Bruker has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Bruker has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bruker to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Stock Down 0.7%

Bruker stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. Bruker has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $64.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -300.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Bruker had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $860.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $114,003.75. Following the sale, the director owned 18,016 shares in the company, valued at $581,016. This represents a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Ornell sold 6,233 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $243,087.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,268. This represents a 15.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 377.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Bruker by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Bruker by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bruker during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Bruker by 1,354.5% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bruker

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.