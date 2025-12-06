Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 71.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 59,091 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.4% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.04.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $390.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.55, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $403.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $356.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

