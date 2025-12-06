StoneX Group Inc. Buys 2,814 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 77,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after buying an additional 41,222 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.3% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,321,000 after acquiring an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,171.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Daiwa America cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Leerink Partnrs raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $830.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,087.32.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $1,009.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $918.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $809.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,111.99.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

