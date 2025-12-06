Seaview Investment Managers LLC Sells 948 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Seaview Investment Managers LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 2.2% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,038.00 to $1,182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital set a $950.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,087.32.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,009.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $918.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $809.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,111.99.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 30.99%.The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.