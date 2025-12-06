StoneX Group Inc. Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $513.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $485.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $408.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Caterpillar from $612.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 14,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.36, for a total value of $8,231,825.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 80,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,106,333.24. This represents a 15.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 300 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $568.86 per share, with a total value of $170,658.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,730.42. This represents a 3.92% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,061 shares of company stock valued at $41,949,366. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.7%

Caterpillar stock opened at $603.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $542.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $607.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.