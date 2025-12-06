Tema Etfs LLC Acquires New Position in Icon Plc $ICLR

Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Icon by 67.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,184,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,045,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,946 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its position in Icon by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 50,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Icon by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 531,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,292,000 after acquiring an additional 53,458 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in Icon during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,264,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Icon during the 2nd quarter worth $403,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICLR. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group set a $220.00 target price on Icon in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Icon in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 price objective on Icon in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Icon Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ICLR opened at $185.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.25. Icon Plc has a 1-year low of $125.10 and a 1-year high of $228.29.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

