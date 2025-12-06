Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE Shares Sold by Vance Wealth LLC

Vance Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,704 shares during the quarter. Vance Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 487,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after buying an additional 73,906 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 63.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 601,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,577,000 after purchasing an additional 233,874 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $646,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $33.21.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

