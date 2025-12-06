Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 409,101 Shares of HudBay Minerals Inc $HBM

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 972,653 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,101 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in HudBay Minerals were worth $10,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HBM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 131.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HudBay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HudBay Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HudBay Minerals stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. HudBay Minerals Inc has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

HudBay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.16 million. HudBay Minerals had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 22.38%.HudBay Minerals’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HudBay Minerals Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of HudBay Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HudBay Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered HudBay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

