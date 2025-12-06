Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $315.20 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $322.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.81.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

