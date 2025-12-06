GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,621 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $7,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 43.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 63.0% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $44.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.29 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank set a $58.00 price objective on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $46.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GFL

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.