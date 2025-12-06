iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Acquired by Vance Wealth LLC

Vance Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 78.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of Vance Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vance Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 525.0% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $478.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $473.21 and a 200-day moving average of $446.33. The firm has a market cap of $124.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

