Tema Etfs LLC Has $486,000 Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. $RCUS

Tema Etfs LLC increased its position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 291.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,411 shares during the quarter. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 233.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 440.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 92,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,760. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 37,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $568,769.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 214,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,191.60. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 294,193 shares of company stock worth $6,098,761 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush set a $35.00 target price on Arcus Biosciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

NYSE RCUS opened at $25.50 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.06. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 68.17% and a negative net margin of 136.40%.The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

