XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Position in Rekor Systems, Inc. $REKR

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) by 611.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 345,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,131 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Rekor Systems were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REKR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rekor Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems during the second quarter worth $40,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Rekor Systems by 233.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 28,037 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rekor Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Rekor Systems Stock Down 2.1%

Rekor Systems stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $3.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 million. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 126.37% and a negative net margin of 89.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.