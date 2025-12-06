Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Shares Acquired by Vance Wealth LLC

Vance Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,747,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,532 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 21.1% of Vance Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Vance Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $62,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $39.86.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

