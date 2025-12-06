Walleye Capital LLC Sells 32,838 Shares of Masimo Corporation $MASI

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,838 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,528,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Masimo by 75.9% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,181,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,702,000 after buying an additional 509,724 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Masimo by 25.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,470,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $415,570,000 after acquiring an additional 502,555 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,468,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth $25,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MASI. Zacks Research downgraded Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Masimo in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.40.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $141.68 on Friday. Masimo Corporation has a 12 month low of $133.70 and a 12 month high of $194.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.86 and its 200 day moving average is $151.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Masimo had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a positive return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

