Idaho Trust Co Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Idaho Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.0% of Idaho Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Idaho Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 6,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $238,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,176,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $331.15 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $219.19 and a 1-year high of $337.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $323.43 and a 200-day moving average of $303.68.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

