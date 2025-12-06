Idaho Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Idaho Trust Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,587 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Idaho Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Idaho Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $95.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $96.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.60. The company has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

