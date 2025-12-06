FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS Shares Bought by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Helen L. Shan acquired 370 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $275.48 per share, with a total value of $101,927.60. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 9,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,556.32. This trade represents a 4.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.93 per share, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 9,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,932.56. This represents a 5.75% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,208 shares of company stock worth $328,505. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 4.1%
FDS stock opened at $290.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.50 and a 52 week high of $496.90.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The business services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.08). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $596.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.
FactSet Research Systems Company Profile
FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.
