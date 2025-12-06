Hendershot Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,918 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises approximately 1.3% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 251.7% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Ross Stores from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ross Stores from $164.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, insider Stephen C. Brinkley sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total value of $971,793.89. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,101.64. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 39,351 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $5,745,246.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,944,338. This trade represents a 20.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,154,172. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.4%

ROST opened at $177.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.36 and a 12 month high of $179.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.20. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 9.47%.The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

