Quantum Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

Quantum Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,216,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,268,000 after purchasing an additional 49,401 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 322,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $76.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.11. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $79.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.3402 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

