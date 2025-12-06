Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Sells 7,473 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,473 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 215,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,982,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,414,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,295,000 after buying an additional 51,835 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BSV opened at $78.78 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.93 and a one year high of $79.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

