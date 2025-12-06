Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF (GIAX) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on December 8th

Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GIAX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share on Monday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2,347.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th.

Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.01. Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $19.95.

Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF Company Profile

The Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF (GIAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund invests in globally listed stocks of index-tracking ETFs while employing a daily credit call spread strategy. The actively managed fund-of-funds primarily seeks high current income and, secondarily, capital appreciation.

