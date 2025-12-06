The New York Times Company $NYT Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,239 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in New York Times were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in New York Times by 4,591.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 519.6% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 86.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 690.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in New York Times by 405.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NYT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of New York Times from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on New York Times from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New York Times from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on New York Times from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $64.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average of $57.60. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $65.36.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. New York Times had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 12.29%.The company had revenue of $700.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 8th. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

