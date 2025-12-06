Ansbert Gadicke Sells 83,230 Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 83,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $80,733.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,784,111 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,587.67. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 57,225 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $49,785.75.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 59,277 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $52,756.53.

On Monday, December 1st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 60,917 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $57,261.98.

On Friday, November 28th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 20,277 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total value of $20,074.23.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 60,733 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $59,518.34.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 42,533 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $39,130.36.

On Monday, November 24th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 88,802 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $87,025.96.

On Friday, November 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 64,331 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $53,394.73.

On Thursday, November 20th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 41,152 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $36,625.28.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 66,324 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $62,344.56.

Werewolf Therapeutics Price Performance

Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOWL. MPM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,688 shares during the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC boosted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 2,408,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,129,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 25,882 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 109,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $409,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Werewolf Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. JMP Securities cut their price target on Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOWL

About Werewolf Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.