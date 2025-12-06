Qtron Investments LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU

Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,542 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,070 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 1,767.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788,123 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $127,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,721 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,204 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth about $63,186,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at about $74,039,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,284,407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,017,746,000 after buying an additional 1,281,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $82.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.37. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $89.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The mining company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AngloGold Ashanti had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 26.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.18%.

AU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Roth Capital set a $76.00 target price on AngloGold Ashanti and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.83.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

