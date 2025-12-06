Ellington Credit Company (EARN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on January 30th

Ellington Credit Company (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

Ellington Credit has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Ellington Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Ellington Credit to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.0%.

Ellington Credit Price Performance

Shares of EARN stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.43 million, a PE ratio of 67.05 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57. Ellington Credit has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $6.99.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Credit

Ellington Credit ( NYSE:EARN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Ellington Credit had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $11.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ellington Credit will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Credit by 485.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 773,169 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ellington Credit by 230.8% in the second quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 608,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 424,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ellington Credit by 415.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 379,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 306,192 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellington Credit by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 350,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of Ellington Credit by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 186,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Credit

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

