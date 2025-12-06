Qtron Investments LLC Takes $835,000 Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CF Industries by 123.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 141.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC decreased their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.88.

Shares of CF opened at $77.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $104.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.68.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

