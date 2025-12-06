M&T Bank Corp Buys 843 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,313,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,214,585,000 after acquiring an additional 36,821 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,379,467,000 after acquiring an additional 89,579 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,941,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,019,062,000 after purchasing an additional 305,089 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,603,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,794,000 after purchasing an additional 52,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $628,151,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $543.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $777.36.

In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total value of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,503.19. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total value of $4,252,755.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,843.04. The trade was a 73.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $718.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $650.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $800.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.43%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

