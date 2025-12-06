Qtron Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 24 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 25 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $974.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $953.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,000.47. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $893.99 and a 1 year high of $1,192.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 9.75%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 39.000-39.750 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $963.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,035.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,006.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1,009.43.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

