JBT Marel Corporation (JBTM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, December 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

JBT Marel Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:JBTM opened at $140.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. JBT Marel has a 1 year low of $90.08 and a 1 year high of $148.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get JBT Marel alerts:

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. JBT Marel had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.6% on a year-over-year basis. JBT Marel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JBT Marel will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JBT Marel in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $169.00 target price on JBT Marel in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JBT Marel

About JBT Marel

(Get Free Report)

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JBT Marel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBT Marel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.