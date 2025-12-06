Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on January 9th

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, January 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th.

Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Global Medical REIT has a payout ratio of 6,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 357.1%.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $435.29 million, a P/E ratio of -129.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average is $33.65.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.79%.The business had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.15 million. Global Medical REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Medical REIT announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 13th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

