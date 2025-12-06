XTX Topco Ltd Invests $422,000 in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor $ZWS

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,344,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 22.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,933,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,408,000 after buying an additional 916,850 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,715,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,577,000 after buying an additional 729,920 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the 1st quarter valued at $21,273,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,860,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,094,000 after buying an additional 371,635 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor alerts:

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

In other news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 17,844 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $848,482.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 311,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,793,756. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,100 shares of company stock worth $1,911,084. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Stock Down 0.2%

ZWS stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $455.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.62 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.59%.Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZWS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Mizuho set a $49.00 target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $53.00 price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.