Gulfport Energy Corporation $GPOR Stock Holdings Trimmed by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Free Report) by 73.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,938 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Gulfport Energy were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 565,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,700,000 after buying an additional 186,531 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $13,257,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 337.6% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $7,487,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the second quarter valued at $6,905,000.

Insider Transactions at Gulfport Energy

In other Gulfport Energy news, Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 45,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total value of $10,000,079.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,449,885 shares in the company, valued at $757,456,750.60. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Cutt sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.45, for a total value of $554,535.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,292.85. This trade represents a 6.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 294,795 shares of company stock worth $64,658,224 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Gulfport Energy from $227.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering cut Gulfport Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gulfport Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

Gulfport Energy Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Gulfport Energy stock opened at $217.06 on Friday. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $153.27 and a 1 year high of $225.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.72.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.51). Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $379.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.18 million.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

