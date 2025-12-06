Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares $SOXL Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd cut its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,592 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOXL. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 231,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

SOXL stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 4.52. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.61.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.