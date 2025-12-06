Apple Inc. $AAPL Position Raised by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,157 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.7% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $1,017,654.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,030.54. This trade represents a 19.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 27th. HSBC set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $203.07 to $246.99 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.09.

Shares of AAPL opened at $278.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $288.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

