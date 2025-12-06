Community Health Systems, Inc. $CYH Shares Bought by Helix Partners Management LP

Helix Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,977,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,020 shares during the period. Community Health Systems makes up approximately 2.5% of Helix Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Helix Partners Management LP owned about 1.41% of Community Health Systems worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 217.3% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 110,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 76,002 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 112,741 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth $433,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 29.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 47,067 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 571.0% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 592,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 504,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.20 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Community Health Systems from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.73.

Community Health Systems Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE CYH opened at $3.58 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. The company has a market cap of $495.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.00.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.57. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 2.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.800-0.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

