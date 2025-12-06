XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Shares in Strattec Security Corporation $STRT

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Strattec Security at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Strattec Security in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 25,371 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Strattec Security by 3,274.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Strattec Security by 249.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Strattec Security by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRT opened at $78.80 on Friday. Strattec Security Corporation has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.87 million. Strattec Security had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Strattec Security Corporation will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STRT shares. Zacks Research raised Strattec Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Strattec Security in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $199,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,252.40. This represents a 20.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

