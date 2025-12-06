Franklin FTSE Japan ETF $FLJP Position Increased by PGIM Custom Harvest LLC

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned about 0.07% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 385.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 151.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $202,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FLJP opened at $35.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.65. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $36.17.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

