409,098 Shares in Lionsgate Studios Corp. $LION Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 409,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Lionsgate Studios at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LION. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lionsgate Studios during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lionsgate Studios during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Lionsgate Studios during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Lionsgate Studios stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. Lionsgate Studios Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50.

Lionsgate Studios ( NYSE:LION Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lionsgate Studios Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LION has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded Lionsgate Studios to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lionsgate Studios from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lionsgate Studios from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

